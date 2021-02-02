Lifestyle

How we’ll travel in 2021

A travel editor looks at this year’s key trends

02 February 2021 - 19:32 By Tom Robbins

Keys to the city

After years of concern about mounting “overtourism”, 2020 was the year that honeypots such as Venice, Dubrovnik, Athens and Barcelona found themselves suddenly and unexpectedly deserted. In 2021, those visitors who do return could find they have the run of the piazzas, parks and promenades, unencumbered by tourist hordes, as well as finding hoteliers and restaurateurs eager to welcome them back. And given many national coronavirus vaccination programmes are prioritising older people first, it’s possible a lucky group of elderly travellers could find themselves in the vanguard, with a unique opportunity in 2021...

