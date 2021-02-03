Paris men’s wear week fashions the new normal

Don’t let lockdown put a damper on your style. Take some notes from this season’s collections

Adjusting to the new norm of comfort and ease, Paris Men’s Fashion Week came to a thrilling close that ushered in the first batch of this year’s phygital shows. Nothing short of innovation for houses such as Prada, which hosted a virtual Q&A, with designers embracing and rethinking how to best host events at a time when everyone is expected to watch from the comfort of their homes. With bath robes and comfy sweaters a somewhat new staple, here is a look at the top trends of the season.



Fluid silhouettes..