From India to France, this is what you'll find on the couch
This weekend, you’re sure to find your poison among these streaming options
04 February 2021
The White Tiger — Netflix
Director Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel casts an energetic, darkly humorous, satirical eye on the harsh realities of what it takes to succeed in modern Indian society. Anchored by strong performances, visual verve and a not very subtle but usefully effective set of basic moral truths, it’s an engaging parable that highlights the divisions that class, caste and tradition continue to cleave in a nation that fascinates as much as it perplexes. ..
