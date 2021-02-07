Audi doody: meet the new, improved R8

The enhanced Audi R8 range with new styling is on its way to SA

The Audi R8 is about as close as one can imagine to the perfect supercar blueprint, with its naturally-aspirated V10 engine and full-bodied war cry.



If you have enough road, the Coupé variant will sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and on to a not-to-be-sneezed-at 331km/h. The Spyder version dashes to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 329km/h...