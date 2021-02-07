Point of contention: should I use the HCG injection to lose weight?

Human chorionic gonadotropin is sometimes prescribed for weight loss. Is it the ‘magic pill’ you’ve been looking for?

Nothing sells better than a magic pill or injection. Except, of course, if it’s a vaccination — then we’ll hear 101 reasons why it’s unsafe.



Imagine a diet company selling a programme that would take a year and an entire lifestyle overhaul — they’d be out of business after the first cheat meal. That’s the only sustainable, long-term weight management tactic, but it requires effort...