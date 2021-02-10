Lifestyle

Fashion’s rain queen: Trenery crowns royal-inspired entrant

Glorinah Khutso Mabaso’s ‘modern African luxury’ designs take centre stage at Trenery’s Print Design competition

10 February 2021 - 20:37 By Thango Ntwasa

The glamorous world of Top Billing may have opened doors to luxuries many could only dream of, but for interior designer Glorinah Khutso Mabaso it gave expression to her talent. So much so, she won first place in the Trenery Print Design Competition, which called for unique prints that would be featured in its collection.

With her distinct geometrical take on interiors and art, Mabaso has planted a foot in the world of fashion — a field she has often dreamt of dabbling in...

