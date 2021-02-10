Love is in the hair: ‘Bridgerton’-inspired tricks for Valentine’s Day

We can’t promise this will make a Duke of Hastings fall in love with you, but you will look like a diamond of the first water

Coiffed baby fringe like Daphne Bridgerton



Who better to take cues from than Daphne, who nabbed herself a handsome duke (lucky girl!). Throughout the show, she was the queen of the baby fringe and super romantic, elegantly polished up hair. If you have a fringe, we suggest you cut it shorter immediately, but please consult your hairstylist first. We loved the way Daphne styled her fringe for balls by pulling the majority of it sleeked back into her up-do and just leaving two forehead-framing pieces that were lightly curled inwards to resemble the curves of a heart. ..