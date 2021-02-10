Ready for the ’80s? You’d better be if you want to redecorate this year

Five décor and design trends to inspire a stylish but cosy refurb for 2021

1. Something personal



A point of view has increasingly become indispensable when it comes to craft and décor accessories. Perfect is passé. Personal is a must. Whether it’s a strong narrative, or a one-of-a-kind shape, the pieces that will be most in demand are those that form a talking point, demand attention and add gravitas to a space...