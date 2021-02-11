Ridley Scott’s ‘Raised by Wolves’ is here, starring ... Cape Town!
‘It was surreal, it was otherworldly, so half the work was done,’ is what the director had to say about its location
11 February 2021 - 21:48
HBO’s epic sci-fi series Raised by Wolves was shot in Cape Town with Film Afrika.
The story follows two androids tasked with raising human children on a virgin planet, after Earth has been destroyed in a religious war. ..
