Lifestyle

A diverse workplace works — it helps to think differently

Embrace the differences: neurodiverse individuals have unique talents that can be productive

14 February 2021 - 20:30 By Chris Taylor

America seems to have a chronic shortage of a certain type of employee: programmers and coders who thrive in hi-tech environments.

Well, Kelly Grier has a tip: They are out there. You are just not looking in the right place...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A diverse workplace works — it helps to think differently Lifestyle
  2. Off his rocker: Marilyn Manson lives up to the legacy of his harrowing surname Lifestyle
  3. So do you do it in the morning or afternoon? Either way, stick to it Lifestyle
  4. Ridley Scott’s ‘Raised by Wolves’ is here, starring ... Cape Town! Lifestyle
  5. The Truman show: Capote and the movies Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Scientists discover the possible cause of dyslexia Health & Sex
  2. Hope for kids with learning difficulties South Africa
  3. A Cape Town mom couldn’t find a school for her autistic son. So she started one South Africa
  4. 'I refused to give up on my son' - how a mom prepared her autistic child for ... Health & Sex
  5. Autism expert's brainwave is a diagnostic breakthrough Lifestyle
  6. 'My kid is brilliant. He just can't speak my language' - Autism under the ... Health & Sex
X