Off his rocker: Marilyn Manson lives up to the legacy of his harrowing surname

More women have joined long-time girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood with allegations of widespread cruelty and abuse

Ageing metal icon Marilyn Manson has been accused of “horrifically” abusing his one-time fiancé, actress Evan Rachel Wood, as well as a succession of other women, some of whom are well-known public figures in their own right.



At least nine other women have come forward to support Wood’s claims and contribute accounts of their own sordid encounters with Manson, whose offstage name is (the startlingly prosaic) Brian Hugh Warner. ..