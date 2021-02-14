So do you do it in the morning or afternoon? Either way, stick to it
Experts are divided on the best time to exercise, so do what makes you happy, unless advised otherwise
14 February 2021 - 20:29
Though mostly a blur now, the guardians of the galaxy, otherwise known as the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), decided early in the first wave of the pandemic that morning exercise was the safest.
After it became apparent that one was just as likely to contract the dastardly virus after midmorning, we were allowed to choose a time that suited us...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.