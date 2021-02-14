So do you do it in the morning or afternoon? Either way, stick to it

Experts are divided on the best time to exercise, so do what makes you happy, unless advised otherwise

Though mostly a blur now, the guardians of the galaxy, otherwise known as the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), decided early in the first wave of the pandemic that morning exercise was the safest.



After it became apparent that one was just as likely to contract the dastardly virus after midmorning, we were allowed to choose a time that suited us...