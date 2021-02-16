Lifestyle

‘Don’t tell the robots. We don’t want them getting any ideas’

A wearable device that uses the human body like a battery? You betcha, and it could be yours in five to 10 years

16 February 2021 - 19:40 By Umberto Bacchi

In a move that will chill fans of dystopian movie The Matrix, scientists have developed a wearable device that could use the human body to replace batteries.

Echoing world-domineering robots’ use of enslaved humans in the 1999 cyberpunk movie, US researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have created an environmentally friendly gadget that harvests body heat and converts it into energy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



