Lifestyle

Savvy local winemakers ensure sauvignon blanc remains cool

The case for this white wine is that it is fresh and food-friendly

16 February 2021 - 19:40 By Michael Fridjhon

I’m not often tempted to write about sauvignon blanc. Perhaps I’ve felt inspired to do so because the liquor lockdown has been lifted. Perhaps after three weeks of solid rain in Gauteng, the idea of sunny skies and sauvignon blanc is a compelling fantasy.

The case for sauvignon blanc is that it is fresh and food-friendly, generally (though not necessarily) undemanding, inexpensive to produce, generally affordably priced and it meets the expectations of most everyday white-wine drinkers. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sir Richard Branson’s private game reserve lives up to the hype Lifestyle
  2. Savvy local winemakers ensure sauvignon blanc remains cool Lifestyle
  3. ‘Don’t tell the robots. We don’t want them getting any ideas’ Lifestyle
  4. Local artists push buttons and boundaries on social media Lifestyle
  5. Adapt or die: let’s hear it for SA-French team turning classic play into audio Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. SA’s top wines on a Platter: annual guide brings the stars home Lifestyle
  2. There’s nothing on the nose about wine-tasting — not any more, anyway Lifestyle
  3. Prohibition pairings: eateries drink outside the box for booze-free alternatives Lifestyle
  4. Young or old, winemakers only have so many chances to get it right Lifestyle
X