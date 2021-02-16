Savvy local winemakers ensure sauvignon blanc remains cool

The case for this white wine is that it is fresh and food-friendly

I’m not often tempted to write about sauvignon blanc. Perhaps I’ve felt inspired to do so because the liquor lockdown has been lifted. Perhaps after three weeks of solid rain in Gauteng, the idea of sunny skies and sauvignon blanc is a compelling fantasy.



The case for sauvignon blanc is that it is fresh and food-friendly, generally (though not necessarily) undemanding, inexpensive to produce, generally affordably priced and it meets the expectations of most everyday white-wine drinkers. ..