Sir Richard Branson’s private game reserve lives up to the hype

Ulusaba, a lodge in Sabi Sand, is part of Virgin Limited Edition, a collection of unique retreats and luxury hotels

When you sneak up on a herd of elephants drinking from your private plunge pool and the baby in the group gives you a little squirt with his trunk just to show you who’s boss, you’d understandably feel like the high point of the weekend is passed, in the first half hour of arrival.



Not so at Ulusaba, a luxury lodge in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve which is part of Virgin Limited Edition, Sir Richard Branson’s collection of unique retreats and luxury hotels...