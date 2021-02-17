Lifestyle

Get down to neck up this season

If the runways are anything to go by, 2021 is for headbands, statement beauty and imposing accessorising

17 February 2021 - 20:09 By Nokubonga Thusi

Heroine crowns and glowy skin

The house of Dior certainly knows how to put on a show. Its Haute Couture SS21 was presented in a short film format, with the collection drawing inspiration from tarot card symbols and colours. Apart from the luxuriously detailed garments, the models’ headwear stole the show. From spiked gold Alice bands topped with oversized precious stones to matching drop earrings, all the focus was on these crown-like adornments — and glowy, pared-back skin...

