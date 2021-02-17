Lifestyle

The right fashion circles roll up their sleeves against climate change

International brands, recyclers and garment firms band together to cut carbon emissions and demand for raw materials

17 February 2021 - 20:09 By Naimul Karim

Major fashion brands, including H&M, M&S and C&A, are getting behind an initiative in Bangladesh that aims to use more recycled materials in clothing production and significantly cut planet-heating emissions from manufacturing by 2030.

The Circular Fashion Partnership brings together more than 30 international brands, Bangladeshi recycling firms and garment manufacturers in a push to reuse textile waste from clothing factories to create new products...

