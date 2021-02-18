Some viewing bliss in these anxious times
Romance, a selection of Krzysztof Kieślowski’s films and a story of friendship — what to stream this weekend
Malcolm & Marie — Netflix
Netflix reportedly paid a whopping $30m for this two-hander shot by Euphoria director Sam Levinson, starring that show’s lead Zendaya and John David Washington. Shot in cool black and white and set in a modernist glass eagle’s nest perched on the top of the Hollywood Hills, it’s a disappointing, derivative and dragged out examination of one early-morning dissection of the relationship between a narcissistic film director and his equally self-involved girlfriend. It’s exhausting, full of circular repetitions of monologues in which the characters reveal that rather than having human, relatable emotions beneath their glamorous exteriors, they’re deeply unlikeable, self-obsessed and as transparent as the mansion in which they’re staying...
