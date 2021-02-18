Tali Babes is having a baby!
Showmax just dropped the trailer for Tali’s Baby Diary, the long-awaited sequel to Tali’s Wedding Diary
18 February 2021 - 21:02
In the hilarious mockumentary, an unexpected pregnancy forces Tali (Julia Anastasopoulos aka SuzelleDIY) into a desperate pivot from Insta-influencer to wholesome momfluencer, as Darren (Anton Taylor) and Rael (Glen Biderman-Pam) navigate the choppy waters of the Cape Town property game. But as the nine-month clock ticks down, Tali and the boys are forced to face the bigger questions about life, love and parenthood.
The first ever Showmax Original, Tali’s Wedding Diary set a (then) record for the most first-day views on Showmax and was the most awarded comedy at the 2019 Saftas, taking home five prizes, including Best Comedy. ..
