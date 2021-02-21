Nissan’s mobile office is the answer to your social-distancing needs

This concept car allows you to work from anywhere – you can even soak up sunshine on the rooftop while you’re at it

In the past year many people have got used to working from home, while many others have endured the nerve-racking proximity of riding in a minibus taxi full of passengers in the middle of a deadly pandemic.



Now Nissan has come up with a concept car that is seemingly aimed at people who don’t want to work from home or mix it up with others generally...