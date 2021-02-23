A taste of tashas: create café culture at home with Natasha Sideris
Pretend you’re eating out with the new tashas-inspired cookbook
23 February 2021 - 20:21
After more enforced (lock)downtime, having our wings clipped by the pandemic and generally feeling as if our horizons have diminished, tashas inspired (Quivertree) provides some respite.
The second cookbook by restaurateur Natasha Sideris — founder of tashas, the boutique cafés we love so much — is well-timed to recreate something of the café experience that’s been denied us at home. “At tashas, we think about every single detail, and I would like to encourage home cooks to do the same,” says Sideris...
