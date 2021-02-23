Rangelands get even more meat on their bones
Award-winning conservationist tackles the challenge of rangeland degradation in communal lands
23 February 2021 - 20:21
Conservationist Sarah Frazee, founder of the enterprise Meat Naturally, was recently awarded a R1.3m prize in the 2021 SAB Foundation Social Innovation Awards, which will go a long way in changing the lives of communal farmers.
Meat Naturally is a social enterprise that was created in 2016 by Conservation SA with the goal of restoring Africa’s communal rangelands through the provision of livestock production support and mobile market access solutions. ..
