Boy, this local inker is all set to pound skin with US crew
Sibusiso ‘Inkboy Que’ Cele, who’ll be joining the cast of reality series ‘Black Ink Crew’, gives the lowdown on tats
24 February 2021 - 20:21
While fashion has been SA’s greatest style export, it seems our tattoo aficionados are also gaining the limelight. Sibusiso “Inkboy Que” Cele made waves this week after it was announced he would be joining the cast of international parlour Black Ink Crew.
The 25-year-old, who specialises in realism and cover-ups, was approached by the star of the Black Ink Crew reality show Paul “Puma” Robinson, who was amazed by Inkboy Que’s work on Instagram. Though keen to start working with the crew, Inkboy wants to keep a low profile on the series to give him time to get used to American culture. ..
