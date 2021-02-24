J’adore what tuberoses have added to Dior’s most celebrated scent

J’adore Infinissime resurrects the notoriously difficult-to-grow flower to add a whole new level of luxury

Not even the world of perfumers has gone untouched by Covid-19. For Dior’s perfumer creator François Demachy, perhaps there has even been a dash of serendipity to his pandemic experience — the native of French perfumery region Grasse got to go home.



The head honcho of the brand’s perfumery explains: “During this period of the quarantine, it was strongly suggested to me by the headquarters that I move to Grasse because I am in the category of people who are vulnerable. I went off to Grasse, and I was all by myself for two months with no-one to disturb me, and I had the laboratory all to myself. I was able to do what I liked; I even came up with new ideas for projects that hadn’t seen the light of day yet. My family stayed in Paris, so I was really a free bird.”..