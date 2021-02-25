Lifestyle

Eyes everywhere, but can they be trusted? ‘The Capture’ is on the case

Seeing is deceiving and fiction is uncomfortably close to reality in this riveting six-part BBC crime thriller

25 February 2021 - 19:57 By Kevin Kriedemann

Callum Turner was nominated for a 2020 Bafta as former special forces lance corporal Shaun Emery, who’s accused of assaulting and kidnapping human rights barrister Hannah Roberts – with damning CCTV footage to prove the crime. But as detective inspector Rachel Carey of homicide and serious crime command digs deeper, she begins to uncover a conspiracy that calls everything about the case into question.  

BBC crime thriller The Capture also stars Holliday Grainger as DI Carey, along with Ron Perlman, Laura Haddock and Ben Miles. Also look out for Famke Janssen in the series finale...

