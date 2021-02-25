Game on: top tips for competitive gamers from ‘Yvng Savage’

Red Bull Esports athlete and local FIFA champ Thabo Moloi tells you how to up your game

Hailing from the southern suburbs of Johannesburg, Thabo Moloi otherwise known by his gamer tag “Yvng Savage”, is a local FIFA prodigy who burst onto the scene in 2018 to claim first prize in the VS Gaming FIFA festival.



Since then, Moloi has become the first Red Bull Esport athlete on the continent and has seen a steady growth in popularity and success, competing overseas with established team Goliath Gaming, leading team eBafana Bafana in the FIFA Stay and Play Cup 2020 and is ranked the best FIFA player in the country on PS4 (as per the official FIFA20 rankings)...