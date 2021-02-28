Be mindful of quacks when you get your Zen

There’s always a gadget close by for any need, but stay away from the gimmicks

As you breathe in, feel the cool white light enter your body and fill all your cells. Hold it, and then squeeze your perineum as tightly as you can to force trapped energy up through your energy centres until it fills your head — hold it, hold it, feel the tingle (that’s not hypoxia, it’s energy) and then release.



Dear Joe Dispenza fans, relax. That I’m aware of the perineum’s importance in the universe is all the proof you need that I’ve read his work...