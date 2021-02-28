Ford and Porsche have been around the block

A 1967 Shelby Mustang and a pair of 911s from the 1960s and 1970s are the latest Lego kits

Passionate Lego builders with a love for classic Porsches and Carroll Shelby’s finest can now rejoice. Lego has launched kits for the Porsche Targa from the 1970s, a 911 Turbo from the 1980s and a 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 that’s affectionately known as “Eleanor” thanks to the blockbuster Gone in 60 Seconds.



The Shelby GT500 Fastback was equipped with a high-power engine, and it had looks that are a knock-out to this day. It’s reported that Carroll Shelby once said of his famous creation: “This is the first car I’m really proud of.”..