Ford and Porsche have been around the block
A 1967 Shelby Mustang and a pair of 911s from the 1960s and 1970s are the latest Lego kits
28 February 2021 - 19:46
Passionate Lego builders with a love for classic Porsches and Carroll Shelby’s finest can now rejoice. Lego has launched kits for the Porsche Targa from the 1970s, a 911 Turbo from the 1980s and a 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 that’s affectionately known as “Eleanor” thanks to the blockbuster Gone in 60 Seconds.
The Shelby GT500 Fastback was equipped with a high-power engine, and it had looks that are a knock-out to this day. It’s reported that Carroll Shelby once said of his famous creation: “This is the first car I’m really proud of.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.