Lifestyle

Ford and Porsche have been around the block

A 1967 Shelby Mustang and a pair of 911s from the 1960s and 1970s are the latest Lego kits

28 February 2021 - 19:46 By Phuti Mpyane

Passionate Lego builders with a love for classic Porsches and Carroll Shelby’s finest can now rejoice. Lego has launched kits for the Porsche Targa from the 1970s, a 911 Turbo from the 1980s and a 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 that’s affectionately known as “Eleanor” thanks to the blockbuster Gone in 60 Seconds.

The Shelby GT500 Fastback was equipped with a high-power engine, and it had looks that are a knock-out to this day. It’s reported that Carroll Shelby once said of his famous creation: “This is the first car I’m really proud of.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ford and Porsche have been around the block Lifestyle
  2. Be mindful of quacks when you get your Zen Lifestyle
  3. Eyes everywhere, but can they be trusted? ‘The Capture’ is on the case Lifestyle
  4. Why go out when the US frontier, occult and Billie Eilish are on offer? Lifestyle
  5. Game on: top tips for competitive gamers from ‘Yvng Savage’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put

Related articles

  1. Nissan’s mobile office is the answer to your social-distancing needs Lifestyle
  2. Audi doody: meet the new, improved R8 Lifestyle
  3. The Maybach takes S-Class’s luxury and tech to even greater heights Lifestyle
  4. BMW ups access ante with advanced smartphone car key Lifestyle
X