BOOK EXTRACT | Power tips for a new kind of African leader

Book by University of Johannesburg vice-chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala offers new vision for the 21st-century leader

THE ESKOM DILEMMA



While driving home from my workplace during a stormy evening in January 2020, I found myself doing a rendition of the relics of one of my old-time favourite songs. This was after the latest round of load-shedding, following a brief respite after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed a “moratorium” on the power outages during the festive season. The lyrics, from Simon & Garfunkel’s epic song, The Sound of Silence, read in part:..