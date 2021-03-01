Lifestyle

‘Nomadland’ gets the show on the road at the Golden Globes

Netflix shines at the awards as movie about van dwellers bags movie honours amid calls for diversity

01 March 2021 - 20:38 By Jill Serjeant

Drama Nomadland and satire Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won movie honours at the Golden Globes on Sunday in a mostly virtual bicoastal ceremony that was marked by the dominance of Netflix and impassioned calls for more diversity.

Nomadland, a moving drama about van dwellers in recession-hit America from Searchlight Pictures, also took the best director prize for Chinese-born Chloe Zhao. It made Zhao only the second woman to win at the Globes in that category, and the first woman director of Asian descent to win...

