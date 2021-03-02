No slope’s too steep for Stellenzicht as it sweeps forward

New owners are redefining the estate’s wines as L’Ré Burger coaxes fine tastes from existing plantings

Cape wine farms have been around for more than 300 years. While there is some dispute among the several claimants to “first Cape estate” status, there’s no real question about when grapes were first crushed at the Dutch settlement. Jan van Riebeeck’s diary records the historic event, which took place on February 2 1659. This makes SA unique among established wine producers in that it can accurately record its date of birth.



There must be at least a hundred producers whose cellars are situated on properties that can present a pedigree of more or less continuous wine production predating the end of the 17th century. Stellenbosch was established in 1679: almost all the burghers who received land planted vines. Until quite recently, they were generally better at wanting to be wine producers than they were at making good wine...