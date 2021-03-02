Pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, carnivorous? No, just bespoke

This new concept restaurant in Jozi invites you to indulge in fine fare, no matter what your preferences

Vegan, keto, dairy-free, plant-based ... you’ve heard it all before. As the personalised diet market, and its legions of loyal followers, continues to grow, it can be a bit challenging when choosing a place to eat that accommodates everyone.



This was the conundrum facing newly minted restaurateur Nadia Singh...