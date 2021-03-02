Pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, carnivorous? No, just bespoke
This new concept restaurant in Jozi invites you to indulge in fine fare, no matter what your preferences
02 March 2021 - 19:21
Vegan, keto, dairy-free, plant-based ... you’ve heard it all before. As the personalised diet market, and its legions of loyal followers, continues to grow, it can be a bit challenging when choosing a place to eat that accommodates everyone.
This was the conundrum facing newly minted restaurateur Nadia Singh...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.