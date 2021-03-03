Lifestyle

The curious appeal of Birkenstocks

The proudly orthopaedic sandals have shown that anything can become chic under the right circumstances

03 March 2021 - 19:26 By Rob Armstrong

I once thought acidic cartoonist John Callahan had the final word on the attractiveness of Birkenstocks. He pictured an earnest-looking doctor offering a pair to a patient: “I’m out of birth control pills — try wearing these.”

The point is not gender specific. On men or women, it is hard to imagine a shoe less conducive to sexual attraction, or any other type of attraction, than these dirt-coloured, Mitteleuropean, proudly orthopaedic sandals. To me they are like regular bowel movements: healthful and comfortable, but utterly without charm...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The curious appeal of Birkenstocks Lifestyle
  2. When Magugu makes modernity meet indigenous, expect action Lifestyle
  3. This is the way Jozi does Proud Mary. May she keep on burning Lifestyle
  4. No slope’s too steep for Stellenzicht as it sweeps forward Lifestyle
  5. Pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, carnivorous? No, just bespoke Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. Bathu sneaker is the first step towards my own fashion empire, says Somizi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Stepping up their game: Nike launches 'hands-free' sneaker The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Eco-conscious Jozi designer walks the talk with 'living shoes' that grow moss The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Retail stocks: dump luxuries Business
X