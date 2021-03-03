The curious appeal of Birkenstocks

The proudly orthopaedic sandals have shown that anything can become chic under the right circumstances

I once thought acidic cartoonist John Callahan had the final word on the attractiveness of Birkenstocks. He pictured an earnest-looking doctor offering a pair to a patient: “I’m out of birth control pills — try wearing these.”



The point is not gender specific. On men or women, it is hard to imagine a shoe less conducive to sexual attraction, or any other type of attraction, than these dirt-coloured, Mitteleuropean, proudly orthopaedic sandals. To me they are like regular bowel movements: healthful and comfortable, but utterly without charm...