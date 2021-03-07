Apps for abs? For best results, there’s nothing like the old-fashioned way

Despite the evolution of exercise and fitness, for real results exercisers need coaches with human instinct

Apps are about as likely to replace quality personal training as cryptocurrency is to completely replace the global monetary system in our lifetime. Now that I have neatly split my readership in two, let’s go.



A comedy video explaining the theory of why cryptocurrency represents the future was loaded onto YouTube three years ago, around the time bitcoin surged in value from $3,000 to $20,000 before imploding back to $3,000. ..