If classic cars drive you, steer your attention towards this project

Toyota SA is restoring its 2000GT, one of only three that landed in the country in the 1960s

07 March 2021 - 19:18 By Phuti Mpyane

After a July 2020 announcement by Toyota Gazoo Racing that it would be reproducing replacement parts for the Toyota 2000GT as part of the GR Heritage Parts Project, Toyota SA decided to restore its model.

The company also set about documenting the process...

