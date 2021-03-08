BOOK EXTRACT | How black professionals can fight unconscious bias

Plenty of substantial and practical advice on how not only to survive but also thrive in the corporate environment

Intelligence Isn’t Enough: A Black Professional’s Guide to Thriving in the Workplace by Carice Anderson (Jonathan Ball Publishers, R250) gives plenty of substantial and practical advice on how not only to survive but also thrive in the corporate environment.



Anderson, with over 17 years’ experience at top companies as a professional development manager and coach, shares her wisdom and knowledge. Her insider status has given her access to revelatory industry trends and insights on the harsh realities of corporates in general. The book includes personal anecdotes and advice from about 30 successful black leaders across Africa, Europe and North America...