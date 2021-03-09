Two established Joburg chefs Embarc on a new culinary journey
Parkhurst’s 4th Avenue gets an elegant fine dining restaurant
09 March 2021 - 20:35
This little corner restaurant on Parkhurst’s renowned 4th Avenue is where chefs Darren O’Donovan and Lisa de Beer bring their elegant and modern take on fine dining to life.
The two chefs, who are familiar faces on the city’s restaurant scene having previously worked at a host of great restaurants, took the plunge during lockdown and decided to open a place of their own...
