Louis Vuitton scent does a star turn, but Chanel is not to be outshone

Étoile Filante and Le Lion De Chanel are two new fragrances to add to your collection

10 March 2021 - 20:34 By Nokubonga Thusi

Star of wonder

Described as a “symbol of joy and gaiety”, Louis Vuitton’s Étoile Filante fragrance celebrates the wonder of a shooting star and master perfumer Jacques Cavallier- Belletrud’s love for the osmanthus flower. This floral scent with fruity undertones is blended with magnolia essence from China and jasmine using a carbon-dioxide extraction technique exclusive to the house. Why not house your bottle in a made-to-order LV travel case because, well, you can? ..

