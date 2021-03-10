Louis Vuitton scent does a star turn, but Chanel is not to be outshone

Étoile Filante and Le Lion De Chanel are two new fragrances to add to your collection

Star of wonder



Described as a “symbol of joy and gaiety”, Louis Vuitton’s Étoile Filante fragrance celebrates the wonder of a shooting star and master perfumer Jacques Cavallier- Belletrud’s love for the osmanthus flower. This floral scent with fruity undertones is blended with magnolia essence from China and jasmine using a carbon-dioxide extraction technique exclusive to the house. Why not house your bottle in a made-to-order LV travel case because, well, you can? ..