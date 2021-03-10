The big five roam among the fynbos on the Garden Route

The fynbos-clad hills of the fabulous Gondwana Game Reserve make for a safari unlike any other

The Garden Route was calling once more. The destination this time: Gondwana, an 11,000ha fynbos-blanketed big-five game reserve near Mossel Bay. We’d be spending a few days in the luxury of an exclusive-use villa, but most of all, we were looking forward to being back in the bush and far away from the city and any reminders of global pandemics.



Big-five reserve with a difference..