Lifestyle

Go B.I.G. on your sofa with a notorious Mormon bombing spree

Five things to watch this weekend

11 March 2021 - 20:11 By Tymon Smith

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix

Emmett Malloy’s documentary manages to just about stand above the many already out-there examinations of the short, magnetic life of Christopher Wallace, the man history knows best as rapper the Notorious B.I.G. Made with the blessing of his mother, Violetta, it features previously unreleased personal home-video footage of his life during his short reign at the top of the hip-hop food chain, before his fatal shooting at the age of 24 in 1997. The film benefits from focusing not so much on the mystery of his killing as the personal motivations, ambitions and desires of a subject whose legend lives on through the music he made in his too-short creative life...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Go B.I.G. on your sofa with a notorious Mormon bombing spree Lifestyle
  2. Want to dance your socks off? Then give this playlist a whirl Lifestyle
  3. Louis Vuitton scent does a star turn, but Chanel is not to be outshone Lifestyle
  4. The big five roam among the fynbos on the Garden Route Lifestyle
  5. BOOK EXTRACT | How black professionals can fight unconscious bias Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...

Related articles

  1. 'Hightown', 'The Age of Samurai': Five brand new things to stream now Lifestyle
  2. It’s hard to keep a Tali of all the good weekend shows Lifestyle
  3. 'Soulmates', 'Behind Her Eyes': Five new things to stream now Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | Rosamund Pike gives a standout performance in 'I Care a Lot' Lifestyle
X