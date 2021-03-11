Want to dance your socks off? Then give this playlist a whirl

From Ed Sheeran to The Beatles and Whitney Houston, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ ‘will not disappoint’

You know how sometimes you’re watching a movie and everything seems normal until someone suddenly bursts into song? Welcome to Zoey Clarke’s life. Ever since that weird thing happened to her during an MRI scan, she finds herself cursed (and blessed) with the ability to hear other people’s innermost thoughts ... in song.



Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, now on Showmax, is a comedy-drama with a twist (and shout), that sees its central character go from a talented but awkward young computer programmer to life in a surreal musical, where she might at any moment find herself in the middle of a citywide flash mob or a too-close-for-comfort private musical moment with a co-worker. ..