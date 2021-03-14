Lifestyle

The junior M has got the stuff to make it a sports classic

The feisty BMW M2 CS is a not-so-guilty pleasure

14 March 2021 - 16:00 By Denis Droppa

Picture, if you will, a group of friends around a braai in a few decades’ time, where car talk will be about the battery life and range of autonomous electric vehicles. Some of the older beer clutchers in our imagined group (if fermented grain is still a pleasure to be enjoyed in this faraway scenario) might throw into the conversation some nuggets from the golden age of fuel-guzzling “character” cars.

To eye rolls from the younger contingent who would have never experienced internal combustion engines, these slightly soused, grizzled old petrolheads may go misty-eyed in recounting tales of C02-spewing sports machines that were at times impractical, uncomfortable, loud and politically incorrect. But while they were busy killing the planet, man, did they make you feel alive...

