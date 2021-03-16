Lifestyle

Stick it up, man, because this eatery is firing ... all the way from Japan

Peter Tempelhoff's latest venture takes the form of a dark kitchen, delivering traditional Japanese street food

16 March 2021 - 20:14 By Steve Steinfeld

Stickman by Fyn (https://www.instagram.com/stickmanyakitori/) was meant to be a yakitori bar inspired by Japanese izakayas and situated in the Cape Town CBD’s popular Shortmarket Street.

However, a few weeks before opening, the Covid-19 pandemic put all plans on hold. Now, almost a year later, ever-innovative chef Peter Tempelhoff and his team have reworked the concept, launching Stickman by Fyn as a dark kitchen — a growing trend of delivery-only restaurants — and sending out its take on traditional Japanese street food for home enjoyment...

