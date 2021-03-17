Eyes wide open: four exciting, surprising trends we didn’t see coming

It’s not even midyear and makeup artists and designers are dishing up some novel ideas we are totally here for

Olive green eyes at Max Mara



We have seen all shades before, from lime green to deep emerald tones, but the olive green eyeshadow by Max Mara at Milan Paris Week took us by surprise. Not only did it give an unexpected warmth and refinement to the face when combined with a pared-back complexion, it looked good on all skin tones. It’s not a colour you would normally see in an eyeshadow palette, but we have no doubt olive green will be our choice shade soon. ..