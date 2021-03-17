How to colour outside the lines with neutral tones

The trend has been dominating fashion week. Here is how you can make it work for your wardrobe

We all need a little peace and calm in our wardrobes to escape the calamity of our everyday lives. While taking on a uniform and going minimal has become a style choice for many fashion lovers, some might find a muted wardrobe a little harrowing when trying to express themselves through what they wear.



So, fret not – here are five ways you can take on the neutral tonal-wear trend that blends a more relaxed wardrobe with all the fun of your already-existing pieces...