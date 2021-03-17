Not a good look: five things to know about Dolce & Gabbana vs Diet Prada

The beloved fashion icons face off against fashion’s most favoured watchdogs

Courtrooms and fashion are two worlds that collide often, but this year Diet Prada founders Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler might take the cake for the biggest battle yet. The fashion industry whistleblowers have been sued by Dolce & Gabbana for their part in the fashion brand’s 2018 show in Shanghai getting cancelled.



With the court case dragging over the past two years behind closed doors, there is much to keep up with in terms of what’s been happening between both parties. Will this court case change the way fashion bloggers speak about fashion? Here are all the details you need to know...