Lifestyle

And the winner is  ... a less predictable Oscars night

A diverse nominations list signals end of the era when movie moguls could muscle and spend their way to glory

18 March 2021 - 20:48 By Wendy Ide

One of the main problems with the Oscars has always been the grinding predictability of the annual awards race, but this season has brought a refreshing change. In an ordinary year, there tends to be an accepted narrative that trundles along, gathering momentum as it goes and dictating which films are award-worthy. With it, the possibility of genuine surprises falls away. But it hardly needs stating that this has been no ordinary year and, as a result, the usual awards narrative has been derailed to some degree. 

The most obvious beneficiaries have been female directors. Chloé Zhao’s nomination for Best Director hardly comes as a surprise, given Nomadland, her gorgeous, elegiac portrait of life off the grid and on the periphery of US society, has been a deserved front-runner since it won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival last year. But Emerald Fennell’s nomination for Best Director is more unexpected. Promising Young Woman is her feature debut and it’s a bracingly divisive picture: prickly and provocative, with a barbed wire and bubblegum aesthetic. It’s unlikely to win, but it’s exactly the type of invigorating presence the stultifyingly conservative Academy Awards needs to stay relevant (and, crucially, commercially viable). ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Abuse allegations, action, a stereotypical schmaltz fest and a bit of moxie Lifestyle
  2. Enter the mind of a travelling artist in the thrall of discovery Lifestyle
  3. And the winner is  ... a less predictable Oscars night Lifestyle
  4. Eyes wide open: four exciting, surprising trends we didn’t see coming Lifestyle
  5. Not a good look: five things to know about Dolce & Gabbana vs Diet Prada Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Related articles

  1. ‘It came as a huge surprise’ — ‘My Octopus Teacher’ team ‘overwhelmed’ by Oscar ... Lifestyle
  2. 'Juno' actor Elliot Page becomes first trans man to star on Time magazine cover Lifestyle
  3. Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist at socially-distanced Grammy Awards Lifestyle
  4. Mank leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods Lifestyle
  5. 'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead Bafta award nominations Lifestyle
X