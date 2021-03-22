Lifestyle

Christo Wiese: The three lessons I learnt from the Steinhoff debacle

A new edition of Pieter du Toit’s ‘The Stellenbosch Mafia’ looks at the fallout between Johann Rupert and Christo Wiese

22 March 2021 - 20:18 By Pieter du Toit

It’s no secret that there is bad blood between Richemont’s founder Johann Rupert and Shoprite’s former chair Christo Wiese.

But Wiese’s fall from grace since 2017 has been swift and sharp: he’d taken a large bet on Markus Jooste and Steinhoff, and the revelation of immense fraud at the retailer meant Wiese’s own personal stake in the company plunged by R59bn when Steinhoff crashed...

