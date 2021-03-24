Red carpet looks still have to be head and shoulders above the rest

Award shows are taking place virtually this year, but that is not a reason to skimp on style

“I’ve got nothing to wear.”



We’ve all said it. Now imagine you’ve been nominated for a Golden Globe or Oscar, the show’s virtual but seen by millions – what do you wear? You’re in Australia or on location, and they’ll Zoom-link you to the show – do you wear your hoodie like John Sudeikis did for the Golden Globes? Do you wear your PJs like Jodi Foster did on the recent worldwide broadcast – and BTW, do famous people really wear those expensive PJs that look like designer wear to bed? Or do you go full-on haute couture in your living room?..