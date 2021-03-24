Thought the mullet’s over? It’s time to mull it over

If you’re considering taking the chop, here are three tips on how to pull off the softer, elevated update to the infamous style

Maybe we didn’t want to see it before when Riri and Miley Cyrus started sporting this popular 1980s hairstyle, but it’s official: the mullet is back and stealing our attention on the runways of Thebe Magugu, Dolce & Gabbana, Fenty x Savage and Chloe.



The mullet didn’t really have much glamour attached to it before, and was really a style championed by 1980s rock bands and Billy Ray Cyrus during Achy Breaky Heart fame. But before you scream “business in the front, party in the back”, the mullet of 2021 is not the same mullet. Hairdresser Candice McKay of Wyatt Hairdressing and Barbering says: “The modern mullet is soft and less aggressive than previously seen. There is a femininity to it that relies on gentle textures and colour.”..